Fitzgerald produced an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Fitzgerald set up a Tage Thompson tally in the second period of this game. This was Fitzgerald's second assist in the last five games. He continues to see fairly steady bottom-four usage as the Sabres are missing three regulars on their blue line. The 25-year-old has three assists 12 shots on net, 29 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 23 outings this season, so he won't be on the fantasy radar in the vast majority of formats.