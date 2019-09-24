Sabres' Casey Fitzgerald: Sent to bus league

The Sabres assigned Fitzgerald (lower body) to AHL Rochester on Sunday, TSN reports.

Fitzgerald was hampered by a lower-body injury during Buffalo's training camp, but his demotion to the minors suggests he's no longer dealing with that issue. The 2016 third-round pick, who notched three points in four games with Rochester last year, will likely spend the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the AHL.