Sabres' Casey Fitzgerald: Suffers lower-body injury

Fitzgerald is considered day-to-day due to a lower-body injury.

The 22-year-old blueliner's issue doesn't sound overly serious, but he'll likely be on the shelf for at least one preseason contest. Fitzgerald was already fully expected to start the campaign with AHL Rochester prior to sustaining his injury, so it won't have any impact on his chances of making the Sabres' Opening Night roster.

