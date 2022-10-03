Fitzgerald sustained an undisclosed injury that kept him out of Monday's practice session, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

At this point, Fitzgerald could miss Tuesday's preseason clash with the Hurricanes due to his undisclosed injury, Considering the defenseman was labeled day-to-day, he should be ready for Opening Night against the Senators on Oct. 13, though there has been no official confirmation. Even if Fitzgerald is given the all-clear, he is unlikely to offer significant fantasy value given his limited offensive upside.