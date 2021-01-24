The Sabres promoted Mittelstadt to the active roster Sunday.

Mittelstadt had been residing on the team's taxi squad this season after he failed to make the roster out of training camp. The eighth-overall pick in 2017 saw action in 31 games with the big club last season, as is expected to spend his time between the taxi squad and active roster. The 22-year-old replaced Dylan Cozens on the active roster, and it's likely that Mittelstadt could jump into the lineup for Sunday's game against Washington.