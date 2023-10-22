Mittelstadt picked two apples Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Mittelstadt has four points, including three assists, in his last four games. The eighth overall pick from 2018 finally showed his potential last season with 59 points, including 44 assists, in 82 games. In 2023-24, he's picked up right from where he left off. Mittelstadt is a solid enough fantasy play in the right format, but he won't contribute much to faceoff, shot or hit totals.