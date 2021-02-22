Mittelstadt was promoted from the taxi squad ahead of Monday's game versus the Islanders, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Jeff Skinner will serve as a healthy scratch Monday, so Mittelstadt will make his first appearance since Jan. 31. The 22-year-old has been inconsistent at the top level since the beginning of the 2019-20 season, as he's accrued 10 points and 34 shots on net over 33 games.