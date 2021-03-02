Mittelstadt was demoted to Buffalo's taxi squad Tuesday.
Mittelstadt has picked up a goal and an assist while skating in a bottom-six role over the past five games, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back on the active roster sooner rather than later. He's totaled three points in seven appearances this season.
