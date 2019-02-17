Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Back in lineup Sunday
Mittelstadt (lower body) will return to the lineup Sunday in New Jersey, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Mittelstadt missed a pair of games with his injury with Buffalo splitting the two. The American rookie has eight goals and 19 points, including eight coming on the power play.
