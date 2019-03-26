Mittelstadt, a healthy scratch for Monday's loss in New Jersey, will return to action Tuesday in Otttawa, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Mittelstadt is not the only cause of the Sabres' horrific struggles but he's still a young player struggling defensively (he hasn't posted a positive plus/minus rating in a game since Feb. 9). He was given a rest by coach Phil Housley with the aim to get his head cleared. With the slumping Sabres long out of the playoff chase, there's no reason to let Mittelstadt dwell on things any longer and instead the team will see if he can finish the season on a positive note. The second-year forward sits at 23 points in 70 games, even though he's spent much of the season in the top six. Vladimir Sobotka will take a turn in the press box for this one.