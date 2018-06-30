Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Bigger and stronger
Mittelstadt, the team's first-round pick in 2017 who made his NHL debut last season, was noticeably bigger while appearing in development camp last week, Jack Goods of The Buffalo News reports. "I've definitely been working on training, that's the most important," Mittelstadt said "Get in the weight room, stuff like that. Get to July, I'll start ramping up the skating a lot more. Definitely working on my shot."
While most of the focus in Buffalo has been on No. 1 overall draft pick Rasmus Dahlin and the oodles of potential he brings, along with budding star Jack Eichel, Mittelstadt also has the look of a good one. The team didn't hesitate to let him debut in his first full pro season, where he put up five points in six games down the stretch. It'd be mildly surprising if he didn't make the team this coming season, and longer term he looks like a prospect to grab while everyone else in your league is fighting over Dahlin.
