Mittelstadt scored a goal during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks.

Mittelstadt cut the Canucks' third-period lead to one Tuesday after scoring from the slot area. The 2017 first-round draft pick was set up when Dylan Cozens' pass ricocheted off Sheldon Dries' skate, but the Sabres failed to tally the equalizer, suffering their sixth-straight loss. Mittelstadt connected on his third goal in five outings after netting just one in his opening 12 outings. He added two shots in the defeat.