Mittelstadt tallied an assist in Monday's loss to the Islanders.

Mittelstadt ended a seven-game point skid, but it's still just his third point in his past 17 games. He has 11 points through 40 games of his rookie campaign. He remains Buffalo's No. 2 center, and continues to get time on the second power-play unit. The opportunities are there, but Mittelstadt has yet to take full advantage of them. He'll look to have a more productive second half of the season.