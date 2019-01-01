Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Collects assist
Mittelstadt tallied an assist in Monday's loss to the Islanders.
Mittelstadt ended a seven-game point skid, but it's still just his third point in his past 17 games. He has 11 points through 40 games of his rookie campaign. He remains Buffalo's No. 2 center, and continues to get time on the second power-play unit. The opportunities are there, but Mittelstadt has yet to take full advantage of them. He'll look to have a more productive second half of the season.
More News
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Struggles continue•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Stuck in rut•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Bigger and stronger•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Will miss Worlds•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Scores first NHL goal Friday•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Registers assist in NHL debut Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...