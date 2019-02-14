Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Contending for Friday return
Mittelstadt (lower body) will have a decision made Friday regarding his status for Friday's matchup with the Rangers.
The Minnesota native sat out Tuesday's win over the Islanders, but made progress Thursday by taking part in the team's practice. While Evan Rodrigues got the bulk of reps, Mittelstadt occasionally rotated in as second-unit center during line rushes. Check back prior to Friday's puck drop for a definitive call on Mittelstadt's playing status.
