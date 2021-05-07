Mittelstadt posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Penguins.

Mittelstadt set up Tage Thompson's second-period tally, which briefly tied the game at 2-2. The 22-year-old Mittelstadt continues to impress as the second-line center. He has 17 points and 41 shots on net in his last 21 games. The Minnesota native has 22 points, 60 shots and a minus-10 rating in 40 contests overall.