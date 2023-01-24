Mittelstadt produced an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Mittelstadt set up Rasmus Dahlin for a game-tying goal in the first period. Over his last seven games, Mittelstadt has five assists, but his goal drought is now at 13 contests. The 24-year-old has been much more of a playmaker this season with seven goals and 21 helpers through 46 appearances, representing a career year on offense. He's added 66 shots on net while posting a minus-12 rating.