Mittelstadt (upper body) is consider day-to-day after sitting out practice Tuesday, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Mittelstadt, who tweaked something during Monday's practice, is expected to return to the ice Wednesday. Depending on how that session goes, Mittetstadt could be available for Opening Night on Thursday versus the Rangers. The 24-year-old forward accounted for 15 goals and a career-high 59 points in 82 games last season.