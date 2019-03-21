Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Delivers power-play goal
Mittelstadt buried a power-play goal in Wednesday's loss to Toronto.
Mittelstadt got the Sabres on the board with his tally on the man advantage. It's his 11th marker of the year, bringing him up to 22 points in total. He's getting a chance on Buffalo's top power-play unit, giving him an uptick in value. He's worth a look in deeper leagues for that aspect alone, should he not get bumped off that unit.
More News
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Pots 10th goal•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Good to go•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Not in lineup Monday versus Leafs•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Won't play Saturday•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Will miss clash with Rangers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...