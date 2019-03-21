Mittelstadt buried a power-play goal in Wednesday's loss to Toronto.

Mittelstadt got the Sabres on the board with his tally on the man advantage. It's his 11th marker of the year, bringing him up to 22 points in total. He's getting a chance on Buffalo's top power-play unit, giving him an uptick in value. He's worth a look in deeper leagues for that aspect alone, should he not get bumped off that unit.