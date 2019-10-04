Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Dishes pair of assists
Mittelstadt registered two assists and two shots on goal in Buffalo's 3-1 win versus the Penguins on Thursday.
Mittelstadt helped set up both of Conor Sheary's goals, including the power-play GWG late in the second period. One of Buffalo's young guns, the 20-year-old Mittelstadt amassed 12 goals and 25 points in 77 games as a rookie in 2018-19 and is expected to be a significant offensive contributor as a sophomore.
