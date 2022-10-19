Mittelstadt put up an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Mittelstadt set up Rasmus Dahlin on the opening goal four minutes into the game. The helper was Mittelstadt's first point of the campaign. The 23-year-old has added six shots on net, two PIM and a plus-1 rating while working in a second-line role. He'll need to perform better than he has to fend off Dylan Cozens, who is his mostly likely competition for a top-six job.