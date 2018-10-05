Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Finding bearings with Buffalo
Mittelstadt received 14:03 of ice time in Thursday's 4-0 home loss to the Bruins, coming up empty on his lone shot attempt.
Patience is urged for fantasy owners rostering Mittelstadt. After all, the eighth overall draft pick from 2017 is a big reason why the Sabres felt comfortable trading Ryan O'Reilly to the Blues when the signing period for free agency opened up in July. It's disappointing that Mittelstadt is starting out in a third-line role, but he's centering Vladimir Sobotka and Kyle Okposo, which is still a decent assignment given that each of those players cleared 30 points last season.
