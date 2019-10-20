Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Finds twine in win
Mittelstadt scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
The 20-year-old center remained hot with his third goal and fourth point in the last two games. He's got six points through nine games this season, providing solid depth scoring. Mittelstadt was a bit disappointing with 25 points in 77 outings last year, but he seems poised to smash that mark in 2019-20.
