Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Game-time call
Mittelstadt (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
It's unclear when the 20-year-old sustained the injury, but nonetheless could be in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's contest. Mittelstadt has been strong in his last four games, racking up one goal and four points. If he can't suit up, C.J. Smith could draw into the lineup while Tage Thompson could see an uptick in power-play time.
