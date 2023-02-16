Mittelstadt scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Ducks.

Mittelstadt's second-period tally stood as the game-winner. He also helped out on a Dylan Cozens goal in the third period. Mittelstadt has racked up two goals and three helpers during a three-game point streak. The 24-year-old has played mainly on the third line of late. He's been solid in that role with nine tallies, 33 points, 80 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 53 contests overall.