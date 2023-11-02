Mittelstadt tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Mittelstadt got Buffalo on the board early in the first period, beating Carter Hart off the rush to the game 1-1, before adding an assist on Brandon Biro's empty-netter in the third. It's already the fourth multi-point game of the season for Middlestadt, who's up to three goals and nine points through his first 10 contests. The 24-year-old center is looking to build off a promising 2022-23 campaign, where he tallied 15 goals and 44 assists while settling into a top-six role.