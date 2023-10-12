Mittelstadt (upper body) is expected to play in Thursday's season opener versus the Rangers, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Mittelstadt was labeled day-to-day after tweaking something earlier in the week. He was able to practice Wednesday, and he'll now suit up as the third-line center between Jordan Greenway and Zach Benson for the Sabres' home opener.
