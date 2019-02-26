Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Good to go
Mittelstadt (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Mittelstadt will return to a bottom-six role Tuesday, centering the Sabres' third line against the Flyers. The 19-year-old rookie has notched 19 points while posting a minus-7 rating in 58 appearances this season.
