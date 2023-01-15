Mittelstadt logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Mittelstadt has been a playmaker in January, picking up six assists over seven contests this month. His goal drought is up to eight games, but it's good to see him regularly getting involved on offense. The 24-year-old forward has matched his career high with 25 points, a mark he last reached in 77 games in 2018-19. He's also produced 60 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 41 outings.