Mittelstadt signed a one-year, $874,125 contract with the Sabres on Wednesday.

Mittelstadt split time between the AHL and NHL last season, picking up 25 points in 36 minor-league contests and nine points in 31 top-level games. The eighth overall pick from the 2017 draft will battle for a spot on the Sabres' Opening Night roster during training camp, but there's no room for him in the top six, so he'll have to settle for a bottom-six role if he makes the cut.