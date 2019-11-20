Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Lacking offense
Mittelstadt is in the midst of an 11-game point drought.
Mittelstadt started the year with a respectable seven points in 10 games, but has yet to crack the scoreboard since. It's no coincidence that Buffalo has lost nine of the 11 games during his point drought. The Sabres need him to be a source of secondary scoring, but he'll be playing on the fourth line until he gets going.
