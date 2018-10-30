Mittelstadt will try to extend his point streak to three straight games Tuesday, when the Sabres play host to the Flames.

Joe Yerdon of The Athletic wrote an insightful piece about how the Sabres are starting to hold one another accountable, and the theme seems to be resonating with Mittelstadt, as he notched a helper in last Thursday's home win over the Habs and it was the phenom's power-play goal that sent Thursday's battle with the Blue Jackets to overtime. Mittelstadt only has three points working against a minus-5 ratings through 11 games this season, but there figures to be a small window to buy low on Buffalo's eighth overall pick from the 2017 draft.