Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Learning patience
Mittelstadt is learning the importance of patience, Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News reports.
Mittelstadt's rookie campaign hasn't gone the way he intended, having just 13 points in 46 games on the year. He was projected to be the Sabres second line center, but has been used on the third and even fourth line at times. Understanding that there are areas of his game to work on, which will take time, can only be positive for his development. Most notably is firing more shots, as he has a minus-65 shot attempt differential.
