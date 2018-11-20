Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Lights lamp in victory
Mittelstadt got his name on the scoresheet with a goal in Monday's win over Pittsburgh.
Mittelstadt was held pointless in the previous four outings and went six games without a goal. This puts him at three goals and seven points in 21 games. The expectation surrounding him was much higher on opening night after he posted five points in six games late last season.
More News
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Shows up late with shootout tally•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Learning how to succeed in NHL•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: More responsibility, still in slump•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Finding bearings with Buffalo•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Seeking first preseason point•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...