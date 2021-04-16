Mittelstadt scored a short-handed goal on four shots in a 5-2 win over the Capitals on Thursday.

Mittelstadt beat Vitek Vanecek with a wrister off the inside of the far post to put the Sabres on top 3-1. Things seem to finally be clicking for the 22-year-old Mittelstadt, who has amassed five goals and seven points with a plus-6 rating over eight April contests. The 2017 first-rounder had just six points and was minus-13 in his first 20 games, so his emergence would be a badly-needed positive development in an otherwise dismal season in Buffalo.