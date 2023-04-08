Mittelstadt scored two goals in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

He potted Buffalo's first and third tallies on the afternoon, tying the game at 3-3 late in the second period. Mittelstadt snapped a 17-game goal drought in the process, but he'd been plenty productive lately with nine assists in the last six games. On the season, the 24-year-old has 12 goals and 53 points through 78 games.