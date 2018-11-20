Mittelstadt got his name on the scoresheet in Monday's win over Pittsburgh.

Mittelstadt was held pointless in the previous four outings, and went six games without a goal. This puts him at three goals and seven points in 21 games on the calendar. The expectation surrounding him was much higher on opening night, after posting five points in six games late last season. However, he still has an abundance of potential, and may just take a little longer to realize it.