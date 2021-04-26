Mittelstadt produced a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Mittelstadt helped out on Victor Olofsson's second-period tally. Other than that, Mittelstadt didn't help out a lot. The 22-year-old center is up to 17 points, 47 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 34 contests. Twelve of his points have come in the last 15 games after he shook off an abysmal start to the campaign.