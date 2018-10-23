Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: More responsibility, still in slump
Mittelstadt remains mired in a seven-game scoring slump after skating 14:44 in Sunday's win over the Ducks.
That's the bad news. The good is that the youngster was placed on the top power-play unit, where Mittelstadt saw 5:12 of power-play time in the contest. While he didn't factor in on the scoring, the Sabres scored two of their four goals on the power play and the top unit cycled the puck well with all four chances. Expect Mittelstadt to stick on that top unit for the time being; while he probably won't end up being this season's Brock Boeser, he should get out of the scoring slump soon enough, as the 19-year-old is simply too talented to be kept down for too long.
