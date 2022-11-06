Mittelstadt scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay.
Mittelstadt evened the score at 2-2 during the second period with his second goal of the season. The Sabres got one goal on three power-play opportunities in the contest. Mittelstadt has eight points, including six with the man advantage, through 12 games this campaign.
