Mittelstadt (undisclosed) will not dress in Monday's road game versus Toronto.

Dealing with an undisclosed injury, the 20-year-old will miss a second consecutive game. Mittelstadt is no sure thing to dress in Buffalo's next game either, as the team will face a quick turnaround following Monday's game, having to travel to Philadelphia right after for a Tuesday date with the Flyers.

More News
Our Latest Stories