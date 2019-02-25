Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Not in lineup Monday versus Leafs
Mittelstadt (undisclosed) will not dress in Monday's road game versus Toronto.
Dealing with an undisclosed injury, the 20-year-old will miss a second consecutive game. Mittelstadt is no sure thing to dress in Buffalo's next game either, as the team will face a quick turnaround following Monday's game, having to travel to Philadelphia right after for a Tuesday date with the Flyers.
