Mittelstadt will not be participating in the World Championship, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Mittelstadt wraps up his rookie campaign with 12 goals and 13 assists in 77 games. After posting 5 points in six contests late in the 2017-18 season, expectations were high for the rookie, and ultimately weren't met. He still has a very bright future, and will look to improve over the summer and lock down the second line center position for the Sabres come training camp.