Mittelstadt (lower body) won't suit up for Tuesday's game versus the Islanders, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Mittelstadt was deemed a game-time call earlier in the day, but he won't be able to go. It's unclear when he suffered this injury, but he'll shift his sights to getting healthy for Friday's game versus the Rangers. C.J. Smith will enter the lineup in the meantime.

