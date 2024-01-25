Mittelstadt registered an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Mittelstadt set up Jack Quinn's game-tying goal in the second period. It's been a solid January for Mittelstadt, who has nine points over 10 games this month, but he hasn't strung together a scoring streak of more than two contests in that span. The 25-year-old center is up to 12 goals, 28 helpers, 78 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 48 appearances. He's on pace to top the 60-point mark for the first time in his career.