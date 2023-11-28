Mittelstadt collected a goal and two assists in a 5-1 victory over the Rangers on Monday.

Mittelstadt supplied the primary helper on both of Alex Tuch's goals before helping himself to an empty-net marker late in the third period. Mittelstadt is on a five-game scoring streak, providing a goal and seven points over that stretch. That brings him up to four markers and 20 points in 22 outings this campaign. Mittelstadt entered Monday's action averaging 18:07 of ice time in 2023-24, which is way up from his 2022-23 average of 15:44. As long as he continues to serve in such a big role, the 25-year-old has a solid shot of surpassing his career high of 59 points.