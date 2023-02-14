Mittelstadt produced two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Mittelstadt has produced a goal and two helpers over two games since the All-Star break after hitting the hiatus on a four-game drought. The 24-year-old has crossed the 30-point threshold for the first time in his career with eight goals and 23 assists in 52 outings this season. He's added 78 shots on net and a minus-16 rating while playing primarily in a middle-six role.