Mittelstadt scored his 13th goal of the season in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers.

His tally midway through the third period sent the game to overtime, and when the extra five minutes couldn't settle it, Mittelstadt came through again by beating Igor Shesterkin on the backhand for the decisive strike in the shootout. The 24-year-old center has three goals in the last two games and 12 points (three goals, nine helpers) in the last eight, and if the Sabres somehow squeak into the playoffs, Mittelstadt will go down as one of the main reasons why.