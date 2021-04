Mittelstadt scored a goal on two shots Wednesday in a 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Mittelstadt beat Brian Elliott five-hole from the bottom of the right circle to give the Sabres a 4-1 lead late in the second period, chasing Elliott to the bench in the process. It was just the second goal of the year for Mittelstadt, who last lit the lamp way back on Feb. 25. The 22-year-old, a first-round pick in 2017, has just six points and is minus-13 in 20 games this season.