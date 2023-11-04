Mittelstadt recorded an assist in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Flyers.
Mittelstadt is on a three-game point streak with two goals and two helpers in that span. The 24-year-old center saw a season-low 14:10 of ice time Friday, though that may have been a product of the lopsided score rather than his own performance. He's been solid overall with three goals, seven assists, 14 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 11 appearances.
More News
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Goal, assist in win•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Apple season continues•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Records two points Saturday•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Good to go for opener•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Day-to-day with upper-body injury•
-
Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Provides two points Friday•