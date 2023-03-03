Mittelstadt supplied the only offense for Buffalo in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Bruins.

He spoiled Jeremy Swayman's shutout bid late in the third period, but it was the only bright spot on the night for the Sabres. Mittelstadt has racked up three goals and 10 points over the last 10 games, and the 24-year-old is only two goals shy of tying the career-high 12 he scored back in 2018-19.