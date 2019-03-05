Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Pots 10th goal
Mittelstadt scored a goal on five shots in a 4-3 loss to the Oilers on Monday.
Mittelstadt now has two goals in his last four games. In his first full NHL campaign, the American center has 21 points in 62 games, although he does carry a minus-10 rating. Eight of his points have come with the man advantage. At just 20 years old, Mittelstadt is developing just fine into a future second-line center behind the Sabres' top star, Jack Eichel.
